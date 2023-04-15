Sheffield Utd boost Championship promotion hopes, Luton go third

Sheffield United came from behind to hammer Championship strugglers Cardiff 4-1 on Saturday, boosting their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Sory Kaba’s penalty had put Cardiff in front, but James McAtee levelled before the break.

The Blades pulled clear in the second half through goals from Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark to leave Cardiff mired in the relegation fight.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United are five points clear of third-placed Luton, who were 2-0 winners at Rotherham to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games.

“The fact we won 4-1 after going behind shows a lot about the group,” said Heckingbottom. “It’s not the first time in recent weeks.

“It says a lot about what we are trying to do. Our message has been the same regardless of what the outside narrative is.”

Carlton Morris broke the deadlock for Luton on the stroke of half-time before Cauley Woodrow turned home the rebound after his penalty was saved shortly after the restart.

Leaders Burnley had secured immediate promotion back to the top-flight last week, but were held to a goalless draw by managerless Reading, which boosts their bid to get out of the relegation zone.

Millwall maintained their play-off push with a 2-0 victory over Preston.

Tom Bradshaw’s header put the hosts in front before Zian Flemming’s fine finish made sure of the points.

Coventry moved up to sixth with a comfortable 3-0 win at QPR, where Viktor Gyokeres scored two goals either side of a Gustavo Hamer strike.

Relegation-battlers Blackpool moved within four points of safety with a 1-0 win against bottom side Wigan while Huddersfield remain firmly in the relegation battle, just a point clear of the bottom three after losing 1-0 at Swansea.

Jayson Molumby scored twice in a 2-1 win for West Brom at Stoke.

Sunderland beat Birmingham 2-1 while Watford were 2-0 winners against Bristol City.