She wears trousers to bed, starves me of sex — Man arrested for domestic violence

By Esther Onyegbula

An artisan, Michael Agosu, who is currently being investigated by policemen attached to Ogijo Police Station, Ogun State Command, for domestic violence, has revealed that he beats his wife because she denies him sex.

According to father of four, who was arrested on Thursday for beating his wife Kafiat Salami, to stupor at their Escoba area in Ogjijo, Ogun State, residence, “My wife is always demanding money.

“She does not allow me to touch her. At night she puts on trousers to prevent us from having sex. Anytime she allows me to have her, immediately she wears trouser after one round.”

Calling on the government to come to her rescue, Kafiat Salami said: “I am not happy with the domestic violence. Government should, please, come to my aid before he kills me.”

Recounting her ordeal at the hands of her husband in the past 14 years, the victim, Kafiat, a native of Ibadan, said “This is how he has been beating me for years.

“Even while I was pregnant with our first child, he beats me up. Today’s incident happened around 11a.m.

“I was washing clothes when my husband came back, and he said he will beat me to death. Before I knew what was happening he used wood and iron to hit me in my eye.

“Even when I was bleeding, he kept hitting me.”

Explaining further, Kafiat said he had not paid my dowry: “We have been together for over 14 years and have four children.

“It is only my grandmother that was aware of the marriage. My parents were not. It was after I gave birth to my first child I went to see my father; that was before he passed on.

“My husband is from Cotonou. He works as a carpenter and works in the Mushin area of Lagos.”