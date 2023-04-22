‘She was our everything’: Memories of Juliana Aina, corps member, killed by Lagos train

.. as NYSC pays family insurance money

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

It was a typical Thursday morning in March this year, and the sun had barely risen over the bustling city of Lagos.

27-year-old Juliana Oreoluwa Aina, a bright and ambitious young woman, had just started her day as a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). She was on her way to her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA), eager to continue making a difference in her community.

But fate had other plans as Juliana boarded a BRT bus, a common mode of transportation in Nigeria’s commercial capital, and settled into her seat, looking forward to another day of serving her country.

She had no way of knowing that this routine journey to the Lagos State Ministry of Education where she was making her contributions to national development as a serving corps member would be her last.

The driver ignored warning signals and attempted to cross the railway tracks at PWD/Sogunle axis, directly in the path of an oncoming train from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Alas! It was too late for the BRT to stop. The train hit the bus, crushing it and killing six passengers on board, including Juliana.

The news of the tragedy spread quickly, and Juliana’s family and friends were left reeling with shock and grief.

Dreams

According to those who knew her closely, Juliana was a vibrant and promising young woman, full of hopes and dreams for the future.

Last Thursday, NYSC Director General (DG), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, presented an insurance cover cheque to the family of Juliana.

Speaking to the parents and siblings of the deceased at their home in Abuja, the DG extended the sympathy of the entire Management, staff members and Corps members to the family.

“All of us in the NYSC family received with great shock the news of the sudden death of our dear sister. Please accept our deepest condolences. We have equally received volumes of condolence messages from far and near when the unfortunate incident occurred”, he said.

Ahmed, thereafter, presented two cheques to the family; one from NYSC’s insurance company, Capital Express Assurance Limited, and the other from the late Corps member’s Health Management Organization.

As Sunday Vanguard sat down with Juliana’s family and friends, later, it was clear that her presence was deeply missed.

Her relatives and close friends spoke of her infectious smile, her passion for helping others, and her unwavering faith in God.

Deaconess PA Aina, Juliana’s grandmother, who she had lived with was inconsolable. She spoke of the many ways in which Juliana had touched her life from her selflessness and generosity to her unwavering faith and dedication to serving others.

“She was our everything,” the aged woman said, tears streaming down her face. “I never imagined that she would leave me so soon.”

Accomplishments

Also, Juliana’s uncle, Mr Tope Aina, who had always been proud of her accomplishments, was equally devastated. He was also struggling to come to terms with her death

“From her head to chest that I saw after the accident, there were no injury marks,” he said with his sombre voice shaken by emotion.

He lamented that Juliana had so much potential and was going to change the world, but now she’s gone.

Juliana’s aunt, Mrs Seun Nkagbu. “She was the first grandchild of our parents. So, we had so many plans for her,” she said.

“Juliana was going to travel to the United Kingdom for her Master’s after her NYSC, and now she’s been taken from us. I am livid and shocked. It’s like I’m dreaming. Someone should wake me up,” Mrs Nkagbu added as tears streamed down her face.

Similarly, Juliana’s father, Mr Oluwafemi John Aina, a hardworking man who had always been there for his daughter, was shattered by the news.

“She was my little girl. I never thought I’d have to say goodbye to her so soon,” he said with his voice barely above a whisper.

One of the most moving moments of our conversation came when Juliana’s close friend, Oluwatowoju, who had known her since they were children, shared a story about a time when she made a comeback as a chorister in church and talked about reconciliation with God shortly before her death.

“She was a committed member of The Apostolic Church Nigeria choir,” he simply said about her with his voice choked with tears, “It is very painful but I know your reconciliation with God will make you rest in peace and you will make heaven. Sun re o. We will surely miss you.”

The loss of Juliana was a blow to everyone who knew her, but her memory lives on. It was a tragedy that shook her family, friends, and the entire NYSC community.

She was a young woman who had dedicated her life to serving others, and her legacy will continue to inspire others to do the same.

As her grandmother put it, “Juliana may be gone, but she will never be forgotten.”

In the days and weeks that followed, Juliana’s family and friends rallied around each other, finding solace in their shared grief. They shared stories and memories of Juliana, recalling her infectious laugh, her unwavering determination, and her passion for making a difference in the world.

As they mourned her loss, they also took comfort in the fact that she had left a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Juliana’s life may have been cut tragically short, but her spirit lives on in the hearts of those who loved her.