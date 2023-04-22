Sermon Should Encourage The Living To Remain Faithful To The Lord – Archbishop

Catholic Archbishops have reminded Nigerians that funeral sermons are for the living, not the dead while words spoken in the hour of death should encourage the living to remain faithful to the Lord.

His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze, Archbishop of Benin City, stated at the funeral mass at Saint Monica Catholic church, Ibusa, Oshimili North LGA, Delta state to commiserate with the children of late Sir Fidelis Chukwunweike Nwanze, the Knight of Saint Mulumba (KSM), who the lord has called to himself.

The presiding Archbishop expressed his feelings, pains and sorrows that the death of late Nwanze, has brought to the entire family.

The Archbishop commended Rev. John Nwanze, son and the members of his family for the love and care given to their late father till he breathed his last.

“After the first martyr gave his life for the Lord, Luke tells us that “devout men carried Stephen to his burial, and made great lamentation over him” (Acts 8:2). Acts 9:36 tells us of Dorcas, a woman “full of good works and charitable deeds.”

Also, the Chancellor of Issele-Uku Diocess, Rt Rev. Msqs John Aduba in a message described late Nwanze as a man of peace, adding that his departure is in counsel of Jesus Christ in John 14.

He noted that God rewarded his efforts in doing His work and gave him a very long life of 96 years and saw the seed of long life, emphasizing that late Nwanze chose to be member of Catholic and serve as a living sacrifice.

“As a renowned Judge, he contributed in establishment of Catholic church in Ibusa which is a memorable one. Late Nwanze lived a fulfilled life. According to St. Paul and Psalm 23, if we live we live for God and if we die we die for God”.

Revelation 14:13 says our works will follow us. When you die, what will you leave behind? We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out” (1 Tim. 6:7).

What would you gain if you had the whole world? Whatever it is, it will not endure after the Judgment is passed (2 Peter 3:10).

Rev. Fr John Nwanze, son of the deceased, in an interview, said his father was a good man, that they would cope with his absence he fulfilled the position of a father when he was alive.

“I thanked God because my father lived a fulfilled life which people can testify to”

The funeral service witness the present of Chief of Staff to Delta state governor, Hon. Festus Agas, his wife PS women affairs, Kevwe Agas, Justice Marshall Umukoro (rtd), Justice Isaiah Bozimo, Hon. Attorney General and commissioner for justice Delta state, among others