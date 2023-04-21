Seplat Energy drives capacity building through teachers’ empowerment

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

As part of its commitment to educational advancement in the country with emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics which it called STEAM, Seplat Energy has trained a fresh set of 271 teachers and Chief Inspectors of Education (ICE) from Edo and Delta states with the requisite knowledge and skills to teach their pupils.

Besides, the oil giants also donated laboratories to Ihogbe Secondary School in Benin City under its STEAM scheme to promote innovation.

The training of the teachers was done under the company’s Seplat Teachers’ Empowerment Programme (STEP). The graduation ceremonies of the 2022/2023 beneficiaries peaked with an Education Roundtable.

In her opening remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, said secondary school teachers in public and private schools in the company host states were open to benefiting from the laudable programme.

She said the STEP programme has been enormously impactful in touching over 25,000 students within the third year of the programme and that “It has recorded a total of 634 beneficiaries, which comprise 574 teachers and 60 Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs).

“Over the years, Seplat Energy has invested significantly in other educational Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes such as the PEARLS quiz competition to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Number 4, which promotes education for all.”

On his part, the Director, New Energy of the company, Effiong Okon commended the Edo and Delta states governments for providing a conducive business environment for the company and that Seplat’s new energy focus ties strongly to “the sustainability programmes in our host states and Nigeria at large”.

Mr. Okon added: “Seplat Energy crave for innovation and excellence as it continues to empower teachers and CIEs, and remains committed to celebrating the success stories of the benefiting teachers as well as the students that are being impacted.”

Whilst delivering the Keynote, the Edo state Commissioner for Education Dr. Joan Oviawe said “technology remains critical to transforming the education workforce and that the 21st Century interaction between teachers and students could be massively impacted and boosted leveraging the right technologies and methods.”

She called for project-based and competency-based learning approaches in schools, adding that: “Our teachers must become technologically-savvy at this time. Data gathering has become very key now and technology provides the right platforms. It is a new era and we are in a new world. Thanks to Seplat Energy and its partners for leading this journey.”

The Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Augustine Oghoro, commended Seplat for its people-focus initiatives, saying the interventions were timely giving the need for teachers and students to be equipped with relevant skills to become global champions.