Seplat Energy: Arunma Oteh seeks support for small businesses

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Former board member of Seplat Energy Plc, Arumah Otei has urged the government to create an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive, saying Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, remain the backbone of any economy.

Otei who spoke in Abuja on Monday at Seplat Energy global entrepreneurship programme, noted that SMEs contribute about 70 per cent of gross domestic product of most countries across the globe.

While lamenting the harsh business environment faced by SMEs in the country, she pointed out that they have had to grapple with poor electricity supply, lack of access to finances and excessive taxation.

She, therefore, commended Seplat for supporting young Nigerians with skills and funding needed to set up their businesses, adding that such a gesture would go a long way in reducing the high unemployment rate in the country.

“Nigerians don’t want handouts. They just want you to create an enabling environment and if you can’t create a living environment they want you to just step aside so that we can progress and leadership. Our government has not done a good job.

“But I think everybody recognizes that and I hope that they will focus on doing a good job. First, the government can’t do it alone. Second, small and medium scale enterprises are the backbone of any economy. I don’t know what the data is for our country. But 70 percent of the global income of GDP is contributed by SMEs. 70 percent of employment is hosted by SMEs”, she added.

Speaking earlier, the Seplat’s Director External Relations and Sustainability, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu said so far the company has trained and equipped 55 young Nigerians in the past three years.

Dr. Nwachuwu explained that the entrepreneurship programme is aimed at developing participants’ leadership skills, social entrepreneurship and business management abilities, through generalised and targeted capacity building workshops.

“The graduates’ ability to act on their ideas is supported through equipment funding, as well as mentoring. This year, we are celebrating the 23 successful graduates who received a cumulative funding of N16.5 million in seed money. Through this programme, we aim to enhance their lives by giving them the opportunity to forge their own way and have a say in the future of their country”.