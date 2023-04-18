Senator Sani Musa: The Man who may be the Senate President of the 10th Assembly

Senator Sani Mohammed Musa was born on 11 May 1965 at Minna, Niger State. He attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he bagged B.Sc in Business Administration in 1990, specialising in Banking and Finance.

He has a postgraduate certificate in International Management at the University of Liverpool, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Policy and Management at the University of London.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, who represents Niger East Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, is one of the top contenders for the position of the Senate President.

The ranking senator, who is the current Chairman of, Committee on Senate Services, exhibited his loyalty to the APC when he stepped down for the National Chairman of the party, Adamu Abdullahi, last year, in compliance with the party’s directive.

Musa, who publicly declared his intention some weeks earlier, is qualified to contest and hold any position, going by ranking principle, but with his past antecedent as a loyal party man, a grassroot politician and a man of the people, the Senate Presidency is achievable. We hope the APC see this sterling qualities and zone the Senate Presidency to North Central where Senator Sani Musa hails from and very popular among his colleagues from the Zone.

The 10th National Assembly is poised to be the most democratically engaging since the return of democratic rule in 1999. Senator Sani Mohammed Musa (Niger East) is the better Senator to lead it.

