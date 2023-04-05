Senator Osita Izunaso, the case for a Senate President from South-East

By Ololade Adeyanju

As the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, and his Vice President-elect, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, get ready to assume office on May 29, 2023, attention has now shifted to the office of the Senate President, whose occupant doubles as the Chairman of the National Assembly and the nation’s number three citizen.

While there have been intense lobbying by interested lawmakers from different geopolitical zones of the country, the odds seem to be in overwhelming favour of the South-East to produce the next Senate President. The reasons for this are not far to seek.

First is the very apparent fact that out of the three geopolitical zones that make up the Southern region of the country – South-West, South-South and South-East – only the southeast is yet to occupy the nation’s number one seat. As a matter of fact, the southwest is having a second shot at the presidency since the return to democratic governance in 1999.

Ordinarily, 2023 is the year political pundits believe should be the turn of the southeast to produce the nation’s President. But having missed out on it due to the failure of the aspirants from the zone to secure the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it was seen as a matter of equity and political expediency that the southeast should produce the next president of the Nigerian Senate.

In this regard, the Senate Presidency should be the southeast’s for the taking in the current political dispensation, given the clear disadvantages it had suffered in the nation’s political equation. But even if that is not a given, the southeast contributed sufficiently to the electoral success of the APC in the 2023 general elections to be able to stake a claim to the coveted number three seat.

Despite the so-called Peter Obi tsunami, which was strongest in the southeast, APC still made a more impressive showing in the zone than in the southsouth, judging by the number of political positions won by the party. While the APC won two governorship seats in the southeast (Imo and Ebonyi States), the party won only one governorship seat in the southsouth (Cross-River State).

Alao, while the southeast APC won six senatorial seats in five states, the southsouth won the same number seats in six states.

That aside, it will definitely be tantamount to political injustice for any other zone or region of the country, most especially the southsouth, to contest the senate presidency with the southeast. As we all know, from 1999 till date, the southsouth has produced the Vice-President and the President of Nigeria, both in the person of President Goodluck Jonathan, while the south-east has not had the benefit of occupying either of the two seats. Also, the south-south has produced two APC National Chairmen in the persons of Chief John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, while the southeast has had none. In addition, the south-south currently occupies the position of Deputy Senate President, in the person of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Apart from 1999, under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, when the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party zoned the office of the Senate President to the southeast, the zone has not occupied any other top political post in the country, most especially under the APC since 2015.

There is no doubt that such sense of exclusion fed and is still feeding the various agitations – exemplified by IPOB/ESN – in the zone and also gave rise to the overnight political influence currently being enjoyed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in the region. It is, therefore, very clear that it will be a matter of enlightened self-interest and self-preservation for the political class to unanimously cede the office of the Senate President in 2023 to the south-east. This will not only address the recent political injustices suffered by zone, but will also amount to a masterstroke for addressing the sociopolitical agitations in zone and also whittle down the sinister influence Peter Obi currently wields on the youths from the zone. Nigeria as a whole stands to gain more than lose from a southeast Senate presidency under the Tinubu-led APC administration.

Having made a case for a southeast senate presidency, no less important is the issue of the person best suited for the position from the zone. One person whose name has become a recurring decimal in this regard is former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Kalu. But in a race for the office of the number three citizen of a country, it is imperative for every competing zone to put its best foot forward. And for the southeast, that foot cannot and should never be Senator Kalu. In fact, his choice will readily amount to the zone ultimately shooting itself in the foot.

As a matter of fact, I believe that majority of those canvassing Kalu’s candidacy are doing so knowing full well that he doesn’t stand any chance of clinching the coveted seat given his well documented political and judicial baggage.

The question may then arise: If not Kalu, who then? There is no doubt that there are other more eminently qualified senators for the office of the Senate President from the southeast. But top of the list in my own estimation is no other than Senator Osita Izunaso, representing Imo West Senatorial District, who was first elected into the Senate in 2007. An experienced and highly connected parliamentarian, he had earlier been elected to the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007.

Izunaso obtained a BA (Hons) from the University of Jos (1989), a post-graduate degree in journalism from the University of Abuja (1998) and an MBA from the University of Calabar (2002). He had been Chief Press Secretary to a former Speaker and a former Senate President. He was also Chief Press Secretary to a former Minister of Youth and Sports from 1995 to 1997, and a former Minister of Labour and Productivity from 1998 to 1999. He was Board Chairman, National Automotive Design and Development Council, and Founder, Kpakpando Foundation for Persons with Disabilities, which he established in 2009.

After taking his seat in the Senate, he was appointed to committees on Rules & Business, Local and Foreign Debts, Housing, Gas, Foreign Affairs and Sports. In a mid-term evaluation of Senators in May 2009, ThisDay noted that Senator Izunaso had sponsored several bills, including, the Conveyance of Persons in Articulated Vehicles Bill, Treatment and Care of Victims of Conflict Bill, National Agency for the Promotion and Preservation of Local Languages in Nigeria Bill and Amendment of the Oil Pipelines Act. He also reportedly contributed to plenary debates and was active in committees. As Chairman of the Committee on Gas he was responsible for the investigation into an alleged huge increase in the contract sum of the Escravos GTL project from $1.7 billion to $5.9 billion.

Izunaso has also held very important positions in the APC, which has endeared him to party faithful and chieftains across tribe and religious divides. Some of the key roles in which he has functioned with the APC include, Member, APC Merger Committee (2012-2013); APC Interim National Organising Secretary (2013-2014); Substantive APC Interim National Organising Secretary and Member of the National Working Committee (October 2014); Member, APC National Executive Committee (2014-2018); Member, APC National Caucus; Chairman, APC State Congress Committee for Yobe; Member, APC National Registration and Revalidation Committee (2020); Chairman, North-Central APC Registration and Revalidation Committee (2020); and Director, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Contact and Mobilisation, South-East (2022-2023).

Izunaso also remains oldest ranking senator from the southeast, having been elected to the Senate for the first time in 2007.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in February announced Izunaso as winner of the 2023 senatorial election in the Imo West senatorial district under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He polled 78,349 votes to beat his closest rival and candidate of Labour Party (LP), Charles Ahize, who secured 37,029 votes.

Given his outstanding and verifiable record of public service, his background in law and journalism, his long-standing experience as a parliamentarian, his apparent popularity within the APC, his reputation as a consensus builder, coupled with his proven integrity and wide acceptance amongst his people, Senator Osita Izunaso remains the strongest and most suitable choice for the position of Senate President from the southeast.

