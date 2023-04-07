Senator Orji, Wabara, Eke mourn Orji Kalu’s wife

By Steve Oko

The immediate-past Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji, has commiserated with his predecessor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the death of his wife, Mrs Ifeoma (nee Menakaya).

This is as former Senate President and the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has expressed grief over the demise of the former Abia First Lady.

Similarly, governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State, Chief Dan Eke; as well as the Leader, 5th Ohafia Legislative Council, Hon. Chief Ndukwe Uka, have condoled with the Senate Chief Whip on the untimely death of his late wife.

Senator Orji in a condolence message by his Chief Liaison Officer, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, said his family had been thrown in mourning by the news of the sudden exit of his predecessor’s wife.

“I received the sad news of the passing on of your dearly beloved wife, Ifeoma, with much pains, shock and heavy sense of loss; throwing my entire family in deep mourning.

“We have remained heartbroken since the news of this unfortunate incident filtered in”, Orji lamented.

He prayed God to comfort the bereaved family and grant the soul of the departed a place in heaven.

“The loss of a dear wife leaves a vacuum which no other mortal can fill. We therefore, pray that God Almighty will grant you especially, and all those she has left behind, the adequate measure of fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“We believe that we all shall meet her again on that resurrection morning, joining the Saints triumphant in Glory to part no more”, the former Governor said.

In a separate condolence message, Senator Wabara who said he understood the pains and trauma of losing a beloved spouse, condoled with the Senate Chief Whip and his family over the “great loss”.

Describing the former First Lady as a true mother and lover of peace, Senator Wabara prayed God to grant the Kalus and Menakayas the fortitude to bear the loss of their wife, mother and beloved daughter.

He also prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose in heaven, saying that she will be remembered for her many enduring legacies.

Chief Eke, in his condolence message issued from his base in the US, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former Abia First Lady who he described as a true mother.

The US-based Chartered Accountant, who also hails from Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State as Kalu, described Ifeoma’s death as a huge loss not only to Kalu’s family but the entire people of Igbere, Abia North Senatorial District, the state and Nigeria at large.

“On behalf of my family, political associates and teeming supporters across the state, I sincerely convey our heartfelt condolences to Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, his immediate family and APC family on the irreparable loss.

“We pray that God gives you the fortitude to weather through this trying moment of grief, bearing in mind that death is the final destination of all mortals.”

Similarly, Chief Uka described the death of Mrs Kalu as a monumental loss to Abia North, while praying God to grant Senator Kalu the emotional stability to overcome the shock of the unfortunate incident.

He also prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed.