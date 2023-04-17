Senate President: Northern Youths endorse Senator Izunaso

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nothern APC Youth Alliance for Progressive Change, has on Monday, thrown its weight behind the candidature of Senator Osita Izunaso for the position of Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

According to the group in a statement, Osita Izunaso a top-ranking Senator of the South Eastern extraction of Nigeria, who is well equipped in terms of capacity and experience to lead the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

“Osita is a thoroughbred senator who has distinguished himself as a matter of effective legislation.

He has passed very important bills in the past that have set not only his senatorial district but the entire country on an upward trajectory of development.”

“As the Organizing Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, he was so erudite in discharging his duty which was indeed very consequential to the height the party has attained today over time,”

“Our believe is that, if entrusted with the mandate to serve the Nigeria senate as her president, then Nigerians are about to witness a robust, most productive and sound legislation.”

“He will bring his wealth of experience to bare and Nigeria and Nigerians will be the better for it,” the youths said.