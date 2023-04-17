Senate President: Northern Youth Council roots for Senator Jibrin Barau

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has made a passionate appeal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the Senate Presidency to the Northwest.

In a statement signed by Isah Abubakar

President, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, the NYCN called on other Senators-elect to support Senator Jibrin Barau of Kano State to emerge as the next Senate President.

According to the NYCN, Senator Barau’s wealth of experience and track record make him the perfect candidate for the position.

They believed that his leadership qualities and commitment to the development of Nigeria would enable him to effectively steer the affairs of the Senate.

The NYCN also urged the APC to consider the political and economic importance of the Northwest region in Nigeria’s political landscape.

They argued that zoning the Senate Presidency to the Northwest would not only promote equity and fairness but also help to strengthen the party’s support base in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the NYCN, the President, Isah Abubakar, stated that “We call on the leadership of the APC to consider the Northwest region for the position of the Senate Presidency. Senator Jibrin Barau is a seasoned and experienced lawmaker who has demonstrated his commitment to the development of Nigeria. We believe that he will make an excellent Senate President and we urge all Senators-elect to support his candidacy.”

The NYCN’s call comes at a time when political stakeholders are jostling for positions in the 9th National Assembly. It is expected that the APC leadership will take into consideration the various interests and aspirations of its members as it makes decisions on zoning and leadership positions.