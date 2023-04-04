Senate President: Buhari, Izunaso meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the leadership for the 10th Senate in June, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met behind closed-doors with the Senator-elect Osita Izunaso (Imo West), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senator Izunaso, who is one of the frontline contenders for the position of Senate President, represented Imo West in the nation’s upper legislative chamber between 2007 to 2011, had also served as the Organizing Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari on his ambition to become Senate President, Senator Izunaso said that he is the most senior member of the upper chamber from the South-East and South-South and the most qualified for the post.

Fielding question on what the President told him, he said that the discussion was good but declined to give insight, adding: “Those are my personal discussion with Mr. President but I had a good discussion with him.”

Izunaso said beyond being the highest ranking Senator, his tenure as the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) puts him in prime position for the upper chamber’s presiding officer.

Asked what he came to the Presidential Villa for, he said: “I came here to see Mr. President and to discuss a wide range of issues of national importance and I can assure you that we had good discussion; several discussions.

“First of all, you know I was a recipient of national honors. I haven’t even thanked Mr. President and I came in to thank him.

“Of course, we discussed the issue concerning the 10th Senate. It was discussed extensively.

“As the oldest Senator in both South-East and South-South, I think it should be obvious. There is no Senator today in the APC of South-South and South-East that is older than me in the Senate and that’s an institution that believes in ranking.

“So, I’m the highest ranking Senator in both South South and Southeast. I came to the Senate on 2007, I was in the House of Reps, I’ve been in the party for five good solid years.

“I ran the party to the best of my ability as National Organising Secretary of this party that saw us to victory in 2015 and 2019.

“So, I think we have paid our dues.”

On his chances against former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, who is also vying for the position, he said: “I don’t want to talk about that. But am telling you that am the oldest Senator in the South-East and South-South and we are waiting for the party.”

Izunaso insisted that the Senate President should be zoned to the southeast as, according to him, it is the natural thing to do.

“It’s only fair and natural that the party should zone it to the South-East,” he declared.