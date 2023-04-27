Senate Presidency: Support team player, N’Delta group appeals to stakeholders

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

NIGER Delta Stakeholders for Equity and Justice, NDSEJ, Wednesday, called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC and critical stakeholders in the region to support credible and a team player as the country’s next President of the Senate for the sake of equity, fairness, and justice.

NDSEJ in a statement by its Convener, Chief Alfred Ebikeme, and Secretary, Prince Victor Ogie Osagie, noted that; “the 2023 general elections have created deep gully and division across the country, hence there is an urgent need to give every region sense of belonging and set off the process of total healing and reconciliation in the country”.

Saying “the nation cannot attend the desired peace and development without equity and justice in the distribution of political offices”, the group appealed to APC leaders from the zone to consider and support a southerner to emerge the Senate president.

The group in the statement, said; “we believe in politics of equity, fairness, and justice and that is why we are calling on our leaders from the Niger Delta region to support a credible and resourceful person who will not lord over the people as the next senate president.

“Though we have one of our own, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who is reported to be eyeing the Senate presidency of the 10th National Assembly”, stressing the need for stakeholders to look deeply in their choice of who becomes the Senate President.

“We think that at this critical time of our national history, where we are divided along religious and ethnic divides, the Senate President that we need should be a man that believes in teamwork and not a superman who will lord over other leaders and colleagues because, in the National Assembly, it will need a great deal of teamwork to pull bills through.

“What Nigeria needs urgently in the National Assembly is purpose-driven, visionary, selfless, and people-oriented leadership, to make informed and relevant laws that will better the lives of Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

“We should not forget in a hurry how the Saraki and Buhari frosty relationship impinged on governance in President Buhari’s first tenure. We can’t afford a repeat of that in the Tinubu-led government, that will be too much baggage and a drag.”