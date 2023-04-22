Senate Presidency: Northern aspirants not withdrawing from race – Group

By Fortune Eromosele

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network Nigeria, have debunked reports in a section of the media that aspirants for the Senate Presidency from the North have withdrawn from the race.

This was contained in a statement signed by Josh Mesele, the group’s Executive Director.

The statement read: “We are amazed and taken aback with the fake report in one of the tabloids shamelessly claiming that aspirants from the North have all stepped down from the race. This is a lie from the pit of hell.

“We can boldly say with all sense of responsibility that no single aspirant from the North has stepped down, rather they are very much in the race. Distinguished Senator Barau I Jibrin from the North West, for instance, has been up and doing with his campaign and gaining grounds daily all over the country.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerias, especially Senators-elect not to be deceived by this misleading report. The report has clearly shown that the aspirant in question is drowning in the race and desperately clawing to a non-existent straw.”