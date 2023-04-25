Senate Presidency: Group takes Akpabio’s case to Church

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a group under the aegis of Godswill Akpabio Progressive Organization of Nigeria, GAPON, has taken the Senate Presidency ambition of former Senate Minority leader, Senator-elect, Godswill Akpabio to the church.

According to the group, it is seeking the intervention of God in the life of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Chairman of its Governing Council as well as grant him his heart desire especially as he eyes the position of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The event which took place at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Cathedral Area 3 Abuja where Parishioners and others witnessed the Spirit of God’s glory and Holy Spirit, was also designed to appreciate God for Akpabio’s success at the just concluded Senatorial Election victory in Akwa Ibom North-West, and in the vein, ask God to intercede for him in his ambition to head the 10th National Assembly as the incoming Senate President.

In.his homily, the Auxiliary Bishop of Abuja, His Lordship, Most Rev. Dr Anselm Umoren prayed to God to grant Godswill Akpabio his aspirations and also bless him, even as he urged the group to pray for God’s mercy and forgiveness of sin In while In remaining in In continuous prayers.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of GAPON, Obong Bassey Ben, who led the National Working Committee and other Northern Christian members to the fasting and prayers service, disclosed that the group was praying to God to remember the performance of Akpabio for his good work in the past and give him victory in his aspiration as the next President of the Senate.

According to Bassey Ben, the unity of Nigeria should be entrusted in the hands of highly experienced leaders with those he described as sound minds and love to the country whose antecedents speak volumes.

He said, ” We have core politicians like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, Godswill Akpabio and others who have the prowess to reform. our Nation’s economy through legislative laws, ethics and oversight functions capable of eradicating Poverty and insecurity as well as open-up massive infrastructure for Foreign Direct investment to create employment opportunities for our teaming youth.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 50(1) (a) of the 1999 constitution, (as amended) clearly stipulates that “There shall be a President and a Senate President of the Senate, who shall be elected by Members of the house from among themselves” Also on the above content, it is also inclusive that the Senate rules also entail that it is only a ranking member or two-term Senator that is eligible to contest for the position of Senate President.

“It is also remembered that the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio in 2015 contested for the Nigerian Senate which he won and was elected the Senate Minority Leader who played a leadership role in the Senate, also contested and won the just concluded 2023 Senatorial election, which has given him the constitutional right to stand and contest of the leadership of the 10th Senate.

Also speaking, the GAPON National Secretary,

Otunba Adenowo-ajee Oluwatoyin who described Akpabio as a thorough-bred political leader, endowed with legislative experience, said that as Nigerians are in search of quality legislation to change the narratives through legislative instruments like cooperate Acts and Bills for smooth enterprise and institutions, lawmakers should vote in Akpabio as the Senate President.

Also in his remarks, the GAPON Director General and former Governor of Taraba State,

Alhaji Garba Umar said “Godswill Akpabio, the leadership of the 10th Senate will be more coordinated due to Akpabio’s sound temperament and leadership prowess to further unify Nigeria since he is a political bridge builder who developed human capital across all ethnic groups of the country not minding tribes or religion.