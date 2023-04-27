Senate Presidency: APC Reps candidate, Obriki backs Akpabio

Urges APC to zone position to South South

The All Progressives Congress, APC. candidate for the Bomadi and Patani Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections, Hon. Tamuno George Obriki has said Senator Godswill Akpabio is best person to lead the 10th Senate set to be constituted in June, 2023.

Obriki who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Warri, Delta State, said the people of South South region had embraced APC and Akpabio as Senate President will strengthen Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency.

” Let us not forget the contributions of the South South to the economy of the country. If the South South is striving and it is peaceful the nation’s economy will only get better.”

According to him “I am a foundation member of APC and I remember when Senator Godswill Akpabio embraced APC and was made Cordinator South South for President Buhari campaign in 2019 and he (Akpabio) worked with all he had at the detriment of his senatorial election bid.”

Obriki noted that Akpabio is an uncommon transformer and his footprints are everywhere in Akwa Ibom state.

“Let me appeal to our great party to micro zone the Senate President to the South South region. We tried in this region compared to our sister region the South East region in the Feb 25th 2023 presidential elections.”

The Niger Delta Activist, further appealed to Senators-elect from the North West to tow the part of the Northern Governors to support the South South to produce the Senate President.