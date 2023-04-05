Senate Presidency: APC Chieftain makes case for Sani Musa, North Central 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Niger State, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo said that the ruling party should compensate the North Central by zoning the position of the Senate president to the region, for making massive sacrifices that saw the party cross critical turning points leading up to the February presidential election.

Nma Kolo, in a statement , also said when the position is eventually micro zoned to the North Central, Senator Sani Musa from Niger State would be among the eminently competent persons for the job.

“It is only fair and decent that with the President from the South-West, Vice-President from the North East, the Senate Presidency should in the interest of equity and ordinary rules of decency be allocated to the North Central where Niger State is eminently qualified for the job,” Kolo said.

The APC chieftain recalled the massive sacrifice made by Niger State and Senator Sani Musa who was prominently aspiring for the National Party Chairman’s ticket, but had to withdraw in the interest of the party.

“It is important to state here that Senator Sani Musa from Niger State was a frontrunner for the APC presidential ticket but in the spirit of rare sportsmanship, withdrew his aspiration which made the party primary election smooth and paved the way for a successful zoning of the presidential slot and subsequent emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from the South-West possible, ” he said.

He emphatically rooted for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa who currently serves as the Senator representing Niger East district in the 9th National Assembly as the most competent for the job from the North Central.

Kolo said Senator Musa, Chairman at Senate Services Committee from June 2019 to June 2023, has ample experience, impeccable integrity and is generally trustworthy and reliable.

Kolo expressed the hope that the APC would zone the Senate Presidency to the North Central geopolitical zone, said Senator Musa who has been re- elected into the Senate may be the dark Horse to pick the position.

“We hope and pray that the party would zone the office to the North Central because it has proven to be APC stronghold especially Niger State that gave the highest votes in the zone,” Kolo said.