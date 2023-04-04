Senate laments delay in Joseph Wayas’ burial

Joseph Wayas

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has intervened in the continuous stay in the mortuary of the remains of the President of the Senate in the Second Republic, Senator Joseph Wayas, 14 months after he died in a London hospital.

The Senate frowned at what it described as a very ugly incident for the body of a former number three citizen to remain unburied 14 months after he died in a London hospital

It will be recalled that Wayas had, after being hospitalised at a London hospital, died on November 20 , 2021, and his remains were deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

In a motion, yesterday, Senator Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River South), who noted that the delay on burial of the former Senate President was embarrassing to the Senate and Federal Government, called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, evacuate the remains of the deceased from the London hospital mortuary for befitting burial in Nigeria. He also called for his immortalization.

Bassey said: “It is very worrisome and embarrassing that 14 months after the death of the former Senate President, his remains still lies in the morgue in UK.

“The Senate needs to as a matter of urgency, intervene by taking over the burial plans of the deceased “

Many of the senators expressed sadness over the development and called on the Senate to liaise with relevant authorities for a way out.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said: “The embarrassment at hand with the Joseph Wayas remains calls for reflection and I hope the 10th Assembly will do the needful.”