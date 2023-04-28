Joel-Onowakpo’ll give better representation to Delta Southerners — Omo-agege’s aide

*Felicitates with him on 56th birth anniversary

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

Senior legislative aid to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Mrs Beauty Warejuowei, has assured Delta Southerners of better representation with the emergence of Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas as the senator-elect in Delta South Senatorial District at the 2023 general elections in the state.

Warejuowei, who is assistant treasurer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State and Women Director of JOT Campaign Organization, gave the assurance, yesterday, in her message of felicitation with Joel-Onowakpo on his 56th birth anniversary.

She noted that with Joel-Onowakpo in the senatorial seat, the voice of Delta Southerners would be heard louder at the hallowed chambers.

She said: “I joyfully and wholeheartedly felicitate with our senator-elect, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas on the occasion of his 56th birth anniversary. Joel-Onowakpo is a rare gift to humanity and a blessing to his generation whose philanthropic disposition has affected many lives positively.

“I want to assure Delta Southerners that, as an exemplary leader, he would render selfless services to his constituents, his senatorial district and the nation at large with the confidence reposed in him by his constituents in electing him to the Senate.

“I, however, urge him to be confident and steadfast to embark on a future of limitless possibilities and opportunities as he assumes his assigned duties as a senator”.