Sen Ibezim loses brother, describes death as traumatic

By Chris Onuoha

The senator, representing Imo North in the National Assembly, Frank Chukwuma Ibezim, has lost his younger brother, Dr. Obinna Ibezim, to the cold hands of death.

Ibezim, a lecturer in the Department of English and Literary Studies, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, AE-FUNAI, Ebonyi State, on Friday April 14, met his untimely death in a road crash while travelling to Aba.

He was also an Anglican priest and the Vicar of St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church, Umuehilegbu, Diocese of Aba, Abia State.

Reacting to his brother’s death, Senator Ibezim said the development was tragic, shocking and traumatising, adding that he was devastated but that the family had accepted its fate since they cannot question God.

“My brother’s untimely death was a tragedy out of the blues. It was quite unexpected. I am devastated and traumatised but what can we say or do? Nobody can question God. So, the family has accepted its fate. May his soul rest in peace,” the lawmaker said.

The deceased held a PhD in Literature and was the Head of Department in the Department of English and Literary Studies as well as the Director of the Language and Enhancement Programme at AE-FUNAI.

Before embarking on the ill-fated journey that claimed his life, Ibezim had held a meeting with some colleagues, staff members and supervisors. He had delegated some assignments to one of his junior colleagues, Mr. Mascot Nwakanma, which he was to report back to the deceased on Saturday. Nwakanma was still in school, carrying out the assignment when he received the shocking news of the don’s death.

A gentleman to the core, the ever-smiling and amiable Ibezim was a poet, with major interest in Oral Literature.

The late Ibezim studied English and Literary Studies at Imo State University, Owerri. He also obtained his Master’s degree in Literature and Ph.D. in the same field in 2018 from Abia State University. He is a creative writer who has published several articles and poems in many international and local journals.

Two of his works won first and third prizes in the ANA Workshop (2017) and AE-FUNAI Creative Writing Competition in 2018, respectively. The most recent award for his creative achievements was a 2nd Prize in the poetry category of the 2019 AE-FUNAI Creative Writing Contest.

Ibezim has published in reputable journals and presented papers at international conferences, such as SEALLF Conference in Gainesville, Florida, USA in October 2019. He is a member of some literary associations.

In one of his popular messages, the Anglican cleric emphasised the need for mankind to live life hereafter in view.

Speaking on ‘Eternity in Focus’ on August 13, 2018, Ibezim cited Ecclesiastes 3:11, positing that God wired eternity into Adam and Eve, to live without dying. However, he noted that that was cut short by the sin of disobedience that brought death into the world.

“God is calling us to live our lives with eternity in focus; to live our lives daily in the shadow of his righteousness; to live our lives daily, eschewing evil and rejecting that which is not right,” the late cleric and unviversity don said.