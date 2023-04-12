Security operatives take over Anambra Oba community, stop planned union election

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu,NNEWI

What would have resulted in the serious breakdown of law and order yesterday in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, when security operatives numbering over 50 took over the premises of the Oba Civic Centre, the venue for the yearly Oba Mass Return Ceremony.

The Oba community had scheduled the celebration of its yearly Mass Return Ceremony, where they gather to discuss every Easter, issues of development and other things concerning the community.

However, as early as 6.30 am uniformed and plain cloth stern looking and combat-ready security men had taking over the premises of the Civic Center, which also houses the office of the President General of Oba Patriotic Union, OPU.

The action of the security operatives was said to have angered Oba youths who saw the disruption of the days event, where their welfare, which includes financial empowerment and business support are discussed and carried out, therefore, threatened to confront the security men, since there was no prior leadership crisis in the community that warrants the such presence of security men and disruption of their yearly ceremony.

It was however gathered that the Regent of the Oba community, Prince Noel Ezenwa, on getting the information about the presence of the security men, immediately passed instructions round the town and pleaded with the youth to calm down, be law, avoid anything that will endanger their lives, promising that he and the members of the Ezeokpoko Cabinet, will handle the situation.

Newsmen who arrived on the scene to cover the event the ceremony which also had election of the new President General of Oba Patriotic Union, OPU, as part of the activities for the day, on seeing the heavy presence of security operatives retreated and left scene.

However, some of the youths in Oba, under the aegis of “The Most Qualified” a group which said their interest is the progress of Oba, led by Azubike Ejikeme, popularly known as ‘Odogwu Aburo Ile,’ paid the Regent a visit in his father’s palace to know the reason for security operatives disruption of the event, expressing disappoint with Anambea State Government who drafted the security agents to the venue.

“We are ‘The Most Qualified’ those who wants the progress of Oba community. We are here to meet with you as the number one citizen of Oba, our Regent.

Whatever happens in Oba today, you are the first and the one that can speak for Oba, we are therefore, here to register our unhappiness for the security agents destruction of our Mass Return ceremony, something that has never happened under any government in the state. We are surprise about the presence of the Police at OPU Civic Center where the ceremony was to take place, we need explanation for that disruption.”

Responding to the youths, Regent of Oba, Prince Ezenwa, said that some people wants to be traditional ruler of Oba by force and when they failed in the screening exercise for the position, they started spreading false information about the leadership crisis in OPU, which you all know has no leadership crisis.

He alleged that two Chief’s from Akuzu and Isu, are using their contacts in government, particularly the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, to impose Interim leadership in OPU, after they failed in their screening for Igwe Oba, stool, they resorted to fighting the PG whose tenure expired today, who has equally tendered his appreciation letter to Oba people.

“Those who want to rule Oba by force with their government official friends should go to another community to force themselves on them, if they think they are strong and powerful, before coming to Oba to rule us from Ojoto, they will definitely not succeed, they don’t have such power”

“Am once again appealing to you, our youths to be law-abiding and give us time, we will address the matter and put it to rest. The PG whose office is being targeted would have handed over today to a new person if the security men did not disrupt our ceremony today, this is he appreciation letter to the Oba people, where is the leadership crisis rumour coming from if not from the people who failed the Igwe Screening exercise.

The former President General, Rev. Chris Emelie in his letter to Oba people entitled “My Appreciation note” said,

the end of a matter is usually more important than the beginning.”

“In the scientific world, we believe that the efficiency of a system vis a vis the mechanical accuracy is never hundred per cent. It is a natural law and it applies to humans. No man gets everything right all the time. But we always pray for the best.”