‘Security is important’, Davido visits Lagos CP ahead of ‘Timeless’ concert

Popular Afrobeats star, Davido, has paid a visit to Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa ahead of his highly anticipated concert in the state.

The 30BG boss stressed that the safety of his fans and hosts who will attend his ‘Timeless’ concert slated for April 23 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, prompted the visit.

The singer said that partnering with the police force was his team’s way of putting in place security for all attendees and hosts as their safety is most important.

Davido said: “People are really concerned about security and so that is why we are here to let people know that we are putting in measures, collaborating with Lagos State police to secure the fans that come to watch the show, to get in and leave safely.

“I also thought that it’s important for us to come because people don’t do this. Artistes wouldn’t come, maybe it’ll just be the organisers that’ll organise some police on the day of the show.

“But I feel after this, a lot of people will begin to visit the police command in collaboration to secure the environment.

“It could get a bit rough. Some fans may become over excited and disturb the other fans.”