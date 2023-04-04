Sealing of Imo LP party: We can’t be intimidated – Landlord LP Party Secretariat 

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- A chieftain of the Imo state Labour Party, LP, and the landlord of the labour party secretariat, in Imo, Dr. Libo Agwara, on Tuesday said the LP, would not be intimidated in their resolve to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in November 2023 governorship election.

Agwara made this known to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to the drama that led to the sealing and unsealing of the LP party secretariat in Owerri, last Monday.

He linked the attempt to seal up the labour party, to the handiwork of some sponsored elements by state actors who wanted to use a purported court order to hijack the secretariat.

How the drama of sealing of labour party happened, according to Agwara, “I sent my boys on Monday to come and clean the secretariat. They came and saw some security operatives and other people who denied my boys access to my building. I came myself and when they saw me and that I have superior police officers, they were discouraged and they started making calls, and when I asked them they said they were sent by the government.

“They showed me a court order which was obtained in the middle of March by the Onyekwere group. The court order was an old one. It was not a fresh order.

“I remember when this thing started, I had earlier told the two factions of the LP, to stay away from the party secretariat until I see a proper court document of the authentic leadership of LP. then I will allow them in. They respected it then I did not know how this other group started forcefully breaking into my property. The group came twice they broke into the building.”

Agwara was of the view that he uncovered that what happened “was the hardiwork of some labour party members who were disgruntled and they want to force themselves on us.

“However, we are hopeful we will defeat Hope Uzodimma if the LP, governorship primary process is free and fair. I have told them. The candidate who will emerge must share the same value as Peter Obi. If they make a mistake it not going to work. Especially, now that the official members steering committee for the governorship primaries has been inaugurated we want them to do the right thing.”



He continued: “We are telling Governor Hope Uzodimma, to spend your four years quietly and give us back Imo state. The interest in the governorship election in Imo State will be high because most people in Imo do not want Uzodimma. It all depends on who the LP, brings out for the governorship election. And I want our people to take the money and do the right thing. If the wrong person emerges the obedient will leave. The few good people may not have the financial capacity but they will have people who will come and help them move to win.”