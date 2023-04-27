S’Court to hear Nnamdi Kanu’s case today – Lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Biodun Busari

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the Supreme Court has convened to hear the IPOB’s leader appeal on Thursday.

Ejimakor made this in a Twitter post, adding that equity, justice and good conscience should guide the apex court in the matter of Kanu.

“As the Supreme Court convenes to hear Onyendu #MNK’s appeal today, let equity, justice & good conscience guide the hand of the Court to undo the grave injustice that was done to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu almost two years ago. Injustice has an expiry date. Let today be that expiry date,” Ejimakor wrote.

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, but the appellate court on October 13, 2022, dismissed the six-count charge levelled against him by the federal government.

This compelled the self-determination group leader to approach the Supreme Court.