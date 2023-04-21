Schools in Delta to resume April 25 – Commissioner

The Delta State Government has announced that all schools in the state will resume for the third term 2022/ 2023 academic session on April 25.

The Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, made the announcement in a statement she issued, on Friday in Asaba.

She said that teaching and learning activities would commence on Tuesday, and resumption test would be conducted on Thursday in all the various schools across the state.

She said that the state was operating a uniformed timetable for all public and private schools.

“School heads and teachers should ensure that they complied with the directive, as the Ministry would lead officials to monitor the level of compliance,” She said.

She urged Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) in the 25 Local Government Areas in the state, to participate actively in monitoring the resumption of schools.

“The CIEs should also monitor teachers’ commitment to their official duties in their various Local Government Areas,” she said. (NAN)