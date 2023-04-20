Saudi lawyer wants Ronaldo deported for touching genitals in public

Saudi lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to be deported from the country for making obscene gestures at Al Nassr’s match against Al Hilal on Tuesday.

Al Nassr lost 0-2 to Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo was almost sent off for putting an opponent in a headlock.

The Portuguese star went on to make an obscene gesture when he heard chants in favour of Messi.

As a result, according to the ‘Daily Mail’, Ahmed has called for Ronaldo to be deported on Twitter:

“It’s considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner,” she wrote

Several Saudis supported the lawyer’s decision and believe that the Portuguese star should not engage in such behaviour in Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr have not yet officially clarified anything but the Saudi club explained that the Portugal international made the gesture because he received a blow to his genitals during the match.