Saraki’s Foundation trains midwives on new V-scan portable machine

Dr Bukola Saraki

By Juliet Umeh

Wellbeing Foundation Africa, a non governmental organization founded by wife of former Senate president, Mrs. Toyin Saraki, in partnership with the Nigerian division of General Electric, GE, yesterday commenced a two-day training for midwives in Lagos on the use of V-Scan portable hand-held ultrasound machines.

The training, an effort towards contributing to global goals of zero maternal and neonatal deaths by 2023, followed the Foundation’s donation of eight V-scans to healthcare facilities in Lagos, Abuja and other cities in the country.

The V-scan is a tech tool that can help midwives identify potential pregnancy complications early on, allowing for timely intervention and improved outcomes for both mother and baby.

Mrs. Saraki in her address, said: “We are proud to announce that we have donated 8 V-Scans to healthcare facilities in Lagos, Abuja, and Kwara, where they will be put to use by midwives who have been trained on how to use them.

“The deployment of high -tech portable ultrasound machines will contribute to the Wellbeing Foundation Africa’s progressive antenatal intrapartum and postnatal care parthway; a community health centred offering that daily commits to the early and subsequent diagnosis of women and neonates to minimize adverse antenatal intrapartum and postnatal complications.”

Also, State Team Lead, Lagos State Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Dr Tonade Ayomide, said: “Two weeks ago, we held the first-ever training program for midwives on the use of the V-Scan portable hand-held ultrasound machine in Abuja. The training program was a resounding success, attended by midwives from various healthcare facilities in the FCT.