Saraki not interested in PDP Chairmanship – Party chieftian

A young PDP Chieftain in Edo state, Ose Anenih has said that former Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki has no interest in contesting PDP chairmanship.

He also conducted an online poll asking his folowers to suggest a New National Chairman for the PDP.

According to him, a lot of other news blogs have been suggesting that Dr Bukola Saraki has joined the race for PDP Chairmanship position.

However, Ose Anenih’s poll had 2,500 votes with the majority 58% voting for DR Saraki to replace the embattled PDP Chairman Sen. Iyiorcha Ayu.

According to him, “Dr Saraki was seen as a unifying diligent politician that performed a good job as the head of the PDP reconciliation committee in the past as he was able to manage big egos and bring people to the table to work together and these qualities made a lot of the respondents vote for him, according to the comments on the poll.

“But a credible source has confirmed that Dr Saraki is currently not interested in any party position as he wishes that the Party can solve the internal problems as soon as possible in order to provide credible opposition for Nigerians while pushing its election petition case.”

Mr. Ose Anenih also confirmed in a subsequent tweet that none of the people he mentioned, Dr Saraki, Sen. David Mark, Samuel Ortom and Babangida ALiyu has signified any interest in the position as he was only trying to get the pulse of the people.