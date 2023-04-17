Sanwo-Olu seeks more partnerships between Norway, Lagos

.We’ll contribute to energy transition plan, foreign minister assures Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday reiterated the state government’s commitment to further develop relationships and build partnerships with the Norwegian Government and companies in the area of energy, infrastructure and technology to create a thriving economy.

Sanwo-Olu said his government was committed to ensuring clean energy, providing infrastructure, and investments in the technology, health, and educational sectors so that the state can continue to remain resilient.

The governor made the remarks on Monday when he received the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt and her entourage, on a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said the state had been pushing itself to tackling all its challenges, especially the ones that had affected its Gross Domestic Product over the years and appreciated Lagosians for believing in his administration.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “We have created an economy where investment is real, where there is the ease of doing business, both local and foreign, and they can believe in the stability of the State.

“Yes, we are sub-national but we want to continue to remain the destination of choice for investors. So, we are open to investments in new areas, especially in technology, which is one area, in which we know that all the unicorns have a career in Lagos.

“We want to become the destination, where people can come and sort resources in terms of the skills that are required.

“We know that Norway, Finland and few others were the powerhouse for technology at a time but Nigeria also, especially Lagos, wants to develop that capability that we must be big, large and technology companies require young people who can actually come here and take charge.

“These are some of the economic drivers that we will see and we will continue to push in the next couple of years for our government so that the city can continue to remain resilience, forward-looking, and a safe home for all of the residents, citizens, and international markets and audience.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who appreciated Huitfeldt for congratulating him on his re-election victory, thanked every Lagosians for believing in his administration and giving him the democratic power to run for another four years.