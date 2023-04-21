Sanwo-Olu assures banks of ease of doing business 

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, reiterated his administration’s commitment towards providing infrastructure and ensuring ease of doing business for financial institutions and other investors in the state.

The governor said this while receiving top management staff of three banks, including United Bank for Africa Plc., UBA; Ecobank Nigeria Plc., and Optimus Bank, during courtesy visits at the Lagos State House, Marina.

The governor, who received the management staff of UBA, led by its Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba and the management staff of Ecobank Group, led by their Managing Director, Mobolaji Lawal and Optimus Bank team led by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ademola Odeyemi, said the state would continue to provide infrastructure for economic development.

Addressing the management staff of UBA, Sanwo-Olu said: ‘’We are still running our first term, we have about 39 more days to go. We can still do a lot in 39 days.

“We still have projects to commission, we have the infrastructure to hand over to the people, we still have schools to hand over and we still have all of our promises that are still validly attainable within this first regime for us to still give to our people.

‘’We do not have any idle time, after the elections. We have several things that we are doing and continue to do what we have to do, what that taught us is that we need to do more work given the confidence and expectations of the people in Lagos.

“We are doing all we are doing to ensure the state is well positioned and put at the level it can continue to receive businesses and remain home to big corporations and organisations like yourself.”