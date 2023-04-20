Sane laments chance missed against Man City

Leroy Sane feels he should have scored for Bayern Munich against his former side Manchester City in their Champions League disqualification on Wednesday.

The match saw Bayern in dominance, but could only score from a penalty after 83 minutes, concluding a 1-1 draw.

Chances upon chances were squandered by the home side which led to their exit.

Sane expressed displeasure with his performance on the night, ruing his missed chance early on in the game to put his team in the lead.

“Today was a good game from us, a strong game, I have to score and make it 1-0,” he told BT Sport.

“City got a lot of pressure, it is tough as we lost the first game away 3-0, it shouldn’t have happened, today we could have done a lot, it’s tough for me with a big chance,”

“I think we had good control, and won lots of balls in midfield, if I score I would like to know how the game went.

“I know the team quite well and how strong they are at home, if you concede three goals away in the first leg it’s tough, they know how to control the game.

“It’s really annoying how it went especially how we played today, the team played really well and I’m proud of that, we have to keep up the spirit and focus on the league.”

Bayern were competing for three trophies before the appointment of Thomas Tuchel and are now in contesting solely to defend their Bundesliga title against Borussia Dortmund.