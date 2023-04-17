Sallah: Zulum pays Borno workers’ April salaries

… Workers get alerts

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved and released salaries of workers in Borno State for the month of April, 2023 even when the month is on its 17th day.

Zulum’s media team in a statement, explained that the payment which is consistent with how the Governor has operated in nearly four years, is to enable workers prepare for the eid-il-fitr (sallah) celebrations expected to hold by the weekend.

Workers across the state have started receiving credit alerts, the media team confirmed.



“Governor Zulum has always argued that payment of salaries does not count as achievement since salaries are debts owed workers for their services, as such, the governor has never defaulted on monthly payment of salaries and pensions while he has released over N20 billion to clear gratuities owed retired workers”, the media team said.



The statement explained that while salaries in Borno State have mostly been paid between 25th and 26th of every month, Governor Zulum has regularly approved early payments done between 15th and 17th of affected months, to enable preparation for special occasions such as sallah and christmas festivals.



“Governor Zulum wishes all muslims in Borno State a spiritually fulfilling, joyous and memorable eid-il-fitr celebration”, the statement added. End