Sallah: We must prioritize citizens’ welfare – Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani has assured citizens in his Sallah message that they would give priority to citizens’ welfare and sustain democracy, among others

In a message to Muslims for the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations, the Kaduna State Governor-Elect noted that with the spiritual and physical renewal after one month of Ramadan fast, Nigerians were now adequately equipped to face new challenges and avail themselves of fresh opportunities for personal and collective advancement.

He praised Almighty Allah for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the setting in of celebration of Eid-El-Fitr, and sought Allah’s guidance and courage to overcome whatever challenges ahead.

“As we look to the future with hope, we pray for Allah’s guidance. May He give us the courage to face whatever may come our way. May He bring our people together to work for the common good. May forgiveness, love, patience, goodness, kindness, compassion and mercy be our watchwords,” he prayed.

He noted that leaders must prioritize the welfare and security of the citizens and put in place and effectively implement policies and programmes that will raise the quality of life of the people and make them secure in their communities.

“If we fail to rise up to our responsibilities, democracy will cease to make meaning to our people. It is by making our people happy and secure that we can sustain and deepen this democracy,” he warned.

Looking forward to his inauguration as the democratically elected Governor of Kaduna State on May 29, 2023, Uba Sani said they are assembling a formidable team of technocrats and politicians that will hit the ground running.

“We are keen to build on the good foundation laid by my leader and mentor, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai. We shall further raise the bar of governance and make Kaduna State the model of development and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria,” he said.