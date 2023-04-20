Sallah: Police order arrest of ‘Kauraye’ criminal gangs terrorising Katsina residents

The Police Command in Katsina State has ordered tactical and operational commanders to arrest members of the ‘Kauraye’ criminal gangs terrorising the people.

The command in a statement by its Spokesperson, CSP Gambo Isah, on Thursday in Katsina, said that the measure was necessary to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

Isah said that the command would arrest and deal decisively with members of the gangsters.

“The police patrol teams have been adequately prepared to arrest them,” the spokesperson added.

He also said that the command would clamp down on reckless drivers endangering the lives of innocent people in the name of the Sallah celebration.

He assured residents that the command, in partnership with other sister organisations, has put in place adequate security to ensure hitch-free Sallah celebrations across the state.

The command spokesperson said operatives from conventional, tactical and logistical units would be strategically posted to Eid praying grounds and all public places and highways in the state.

He said that the command congratulate Muslims and wished them a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration, urging them to pray for peace and security of the state and the nation at large.

“In case of emergencies, members of the public can call the following police emergency lines: 08156977777, 09053872247, 08035891523 or PPRO on 08076666207,” he added