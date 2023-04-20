Sallah: Our collective freedom is possible if we shun division — NLC

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said that collective freedom for workers in the country is possible only when they stand and work together refusing to be divided by the preaching and pleadings to various primordial ties and vacuous sentiments.

The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero stated this in his Sallah message for Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-ftr.

Comrade Ajaero enjoined all Muslims to imbibe the spirit of the season and the virtues espoused by the great Prophet to build a nation where there will be equality, justice, Peace and fair play.

The message read: “As Ramadan comes to an end and the Moon is seen with all its excitement and anxieties heralding such occasions, Congress felicitates with all Nigerians especially workers who have borne the brunt of the continuous and unrelenting consequences of heartless and visionless governance in the country.

“While suffering, hunger and disease may have increased exponentially in the Country in the midst of the opulent life styles of those who have captured the levers of power and their refusal to heed simple and clear-headed advise to salvage our nation, the essence of this holy period strengthens all of us and gives us hope of a better future not anchored on our leaders but on the supreme and divine powers of the almighty God.

“We enjoin all Muslims to imbibe the spirit of this season and the virtues espoused by the great Prophet to build the nation of our

dreams where there will be equality, justice, Peace and fair play.

“It is our responsibility as a people especially as faithful who sit on high moral ground to allow the expression of those same ideals

enshrined in the holy book to not only drive our personal lives but to also propel our search for freedom for all peoples of Nigeria.”

The NLC boss further said, “As the Moon rises, may our freedom rise from the clutches of those who have held our nation down! As the moon is seen, may our light as a nation be seen and may we then begin to march on the path to greatness.

“These may not happen until we use the

power that the almighty Allah has given to us in this season to pursue the dethronement of wickedness from our nation and the

enthronement of liberty, honesty and integrity upon the land.

“There is hope but only when we take action! Our collective freedom is possible only when we stand and work together refusing to be divided by the preaching and pleadings to various primordial ties and vacuous sentiments.

“Let us stand together in 2023! Let us pursue our liberty! It is possible! May the Moon

bring freedom to our nation!”