Sallah message: Peter Obi urges Nigerians to focus on peace, rule of law

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians in the spirit of Ramadan to remain focused on peace and the rule of law and resist the temptation to be distracted.

Obi said this in a Sallah message to Nigerians especially Muslims on the occasion of the celebration of this year’s Eid il fitr. The message was made public in Abuja, on Thursday.

He noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan was for all to practice restraint, decorum, and humility; it also enjoined all faithful to be fair and just in all dealings; to help the needy and heal the ailing; to also promote mutual understanding and peace within communities.

These injunctions, Obi noted promote the values of universal social justice, world peace, and human progress.

The Labour Party flag bearer said that Nigeria, the only nation we have as our own, is going through uncertainties

relating to insecurity, deprivation, unemployment, and most recently, divisive flawed elections arising from the activities of fringe elements, who do not respect the rule of law and the wish of our people.

He noted that they have deployed impunity and exploited the weak national institutions to subvert the will of the people with many untoward activities directed at our people and nation.

He equally stated that, “We remain in prayers that these challenges will be overcome without adverse shock to the polity, nation & national interest.”

According to Obi, he and his Vice Datti Baba-Ahmad have been at the receiving end of the various distinctive allegations and fake news but had in deference to the revered periods of Lent and Ramadan refrained from reacting.

He further said, “The most egregious of these acts is the allegation of treason for speaking up and for following due process. It is now common knowledge that perpetrators of state capture and their acolytes continue to attack Datti and I, and indeed, the Labour Party and the Obidient Family, for seeking redress in the court of law to recover our stolen electoral mandate.

“Efforts to dissuade us from pursuing rightful judicial recourse have included state deployment of deep fake audio, identity theft, impersonation, trolls, and fighting words, but In the true spirit of Ramadan, we have remained guided and responsible.

While wishing all Muslim faithful happy Sallah festivities, the former Anambra state Governor congratulated them for the successful 30 days of Ramadan fast and called on his supporters to remain focused on peace and the rule of law, assuring that “the struggle to reclaim their mandate is in good stead, and on course”, pointing out that a new Nigeria, that will be safe and secure for all Nigerians is indeed possible.