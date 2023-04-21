Sallah: El-Rufai appeals for continued acts of goodwill, generosity

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Sallah: El-Rufa’i appeals for continued acts of goodwill,generosity

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated the Muslim ummah on the festival of Eid el Fitr and for the successful completion of fasting in the month of Ramadan.

He appealed for the continued observance of the acts of goodwill, generosity and patience which were exhibited during Ramadan, in our daily lives.

This was contained in a statement issued by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication).

The Governor further commended the focus on faith and spiritual rejuvenation during the holy month of Ramadan, praised the resilience of citizens and prayed for the blessings of Allah(SWT) on the people of this state and the country at large.

The governor also appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony, despite the security challenges in many communities. He urged all residents to practise vigilance and be law-abiding.