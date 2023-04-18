Saliba spotted in training ahead of Man City clash

Arsenal’s defense could return to default with the injury boost of William Saliba who is back in training and could feature in the clash of the season against Manchester City.

Saliba had been injured with a back injury since the Gunner’s Europa League loss to Sporting Lisbon in March.

The defense had kept 12 clean sheets while the Frenchman featured have now kept none since his absence conceding six goals in four games, winning two and two ties.

The recent form of the backline has seen the North Londoners slump from an eight-point lead to a four-point lead with City having a game less.

On Tuesday, also injured Mohammed Elneny posted on his Instagram account, a video of Saliba in the gym and exclaiming “Willy, vamos.”

The 21-year-old responded to his chants by pointing to his head as a show of mental strength.

Mikel Arteta had given an update on him earlier in April, saying: “He’s progressing well and we’re hopeful that we’ll have him available in the next few weeks. We’ll have to see.”

Arsenal’s title race journey recommences on the weekend against Southampton and would play Manchester City the following week on Wednesday.