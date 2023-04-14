Sadio Mane has my ‘full support’ after Leroy Sane altercation – Tuchel

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has taken the side of Sadio Mane following the saga of him allegedly assaulting fellow teammate Leroy Sane after their 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Both parties had it going from the pitch and it had escalated when they reached the dressing room with Mane punching the German international in the face.

The case is closed after Sane reportedly discussed with the Bayern board to not cancel the ex-Liverpool forward’s contract.

However, the Senegalese is set to face the music as the Baverian higher-ups have handed him a game suspension which will see him miss the game at home to Hoffenheim.

Although Tuchel understood that the case has been settled, he complimented Mane as a ‘professional’.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Tuchel said of the former Liverpool player: “I am his first lawyer and his first defender. I’ve known him for so long and I know his entourage.

“He has my full support. He had that before and he still has it after this mistake that he has made. Everyone has the right to make a mistake.

Tuchel added,“It’s settled. A game and a fine are the consequences of what happened”, the Ex-Chelsea boss told iMiaSanMia via Twitter.

“The way both players involved dealt with it, the way the other players dealt with it, it had a cleansing effect.

“We had a positive atmosphere yesterday and today”.