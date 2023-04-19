RTEAN state chairmen back Maitakobi’s re-election as national president

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a resounding show of support, the 36 State and FCT chairmen of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) have congratulated the National President, Dr Musa Maitakobi, on his re-election at the 10th RTEAN National Delegate Conference held in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Kwara State Chairman of RTEAN and National Principal Organizing Secretary, Abdurrahman Olanikijipa, on behalf of all the state chairmen, the RTEAN leaders expressed their total commitment and unwavering support to the National President, promising to work with him to take RTEAN to greater heights.

According to the statement, Dr Musa Maitakobi’s re-election is a testament to his excellent leadership qualities, visionary approach, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of RTEAN members across the country.

The state chairmen commended him for his sterling achievements in the past two years, which have brought about significant improvements in the transportation sector.

The RTEAN leaders also hailed the National President for his efforts in promoting unity, harmony, and peaceful coexistence among members of the association.

They expressed confidence in his ability to continue to provide effective leadership for RTEAN, even in the face of daunting challenges.

The RTEAN state chairmen further pledged to work tirelessly with Dr Musa Maitakobi to ensure that the association remains at the forefront of transportation development in Nigeria.

They, therefore, urged all RTEAN members to rally behind the National President and work together towards achieving the association’s goals and aspirations.