Rovingheights debuts at LBF Int’l Excellence Awards, earns special recognition

Nigerian top bookstore chain, Rovingheights has received a special commendation from The London Book Fair (LBF) International Excellence Awards, alongside three bookstores in the Bookstore of the Year Award category. The highly coveted International Excellence Awards (IEAs) recognizes publishing achievement across four categories, championing those organisations and individuals from around the world demonstrating passion, creativity and ingenuity.



Entering its tenth anniversary year, the IEAs shortlist for each award category was selected by a judging panel comprised of experts within each sector. Across the different categories, Rovingheights is the only African shortlistee to make a debut in this year’s award.

In an official statement made by the judges of the award “We loved the entry from Rovingheights in Nigeria. Supported by an impressive online bookstore, social media penetration and revenues, Rovingheights acts as a beacon for literacy and reading and helps programmes that gift books to children, IDP (internally displaced persons) Camps and prison inmates.”



Commenting on the recognition Adedotun Eyinade, co-founder of Rovingheights said, “This special commendation is a huge validation for the work that we do in increasing access to good books for our beloved customers in Nigeria – and it provides a timely impetus to do more.”

On her part, co-founder, Tobi Eyinade, added that, “Running a thriving bookstore that is loved by many has only been possible by the support of our stellar team, publishers, authors and customers whose confidence and patronage keep us in business. We are indeed encouraged to do more to counter the narrative that we are not a reading society.”

“It is heartening to know that our efforts are getting the right notice. The commendation from the judges is fillip for us to continue to strive for excellence” co-founder, Adebola Eyinade enthused.

Winners of the International Excellence Awards, will be celebrated alongside the recipient of the London Book Fair Lifetime Achievement Award, at a public ceremony in Olympia London, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

From its humble beginnings in Gbagada, a Lagos suburb, Rovingheights has sold over hundreds of thousands of books across its online channels, evolved into a reputable bookstore chain with four outlets in Lagos and Abuja, and earned over 80,000 organic following across its social media platforms.