Rotary Club seeks more positive impacts from leaders, followers

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The former Rotary Club governor, district 913 and Looja of Odo-Iju, Osun State, Oba Adedoyin Adelekun, has sought for more efforts to move Nigeria forward from leaders and followers, adding that they must be willing to do the right thing at all times.

He gave the admonition in Ibadan, yesterday, at a one-way sensitisation workshop, showcasing the humanitarian services of rotary club international, tagged: “Image-ing Rotary,” held at the Rotary Club, Simeon Adebo Crescent, Iyaganku, GRA, Ibadan.

While disclosing the readiness of the club to positively impact their communities more than ever before, Oba Adelakun charged well-meaning Nigerians to assiduously make more efforts to impact their communities positively.

According to him, seeing what Rotary is all about could eventually make more Nigerians to join them and become part of the efforts to impact their communities positively.

He said: “Rotary does a lot of projects that are impacting society positively and we still want to do more and in doing that, we commit time, by putting in a lot of work, so, as to bring together members of our families, friends and other people who we believe have the potential to be a Rotarians.

“This is because, for all the projects that we do, we can’t raise the funds alone. So, we invite those who have the potential to join us in impacting communities around us positively through various intervention projects.”

“We want to impact our communities positively in different ways,” he stressed.

Also speaking, Rotary assistant governor, District 9125, Mr Idowu Adewunmi, said the international organisation was passionate about delivering it’s humanitarian services covering the seven areas of focus, including Maternal and child health, Water and Sanitation, basic education and literacy as well as conflict resolution.

Earlier, president, Rotary Club international, Iyagunku, Mrs Kemi Akinpelu, said the essence of the event was for club districts in Ibadan metropolis to give accounts of their stewardship as well as to inspire members and non members to contribute to the nation building.

At the event, different club presidents during their presentations, showed the gathering projects executed, ranging from donation of food and relief materials to motherless homes, medical outreach, zero polio project, tree planting, and hepatitis awareness.