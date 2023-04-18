Ronaldo reveals best XI he ever played with in his career

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo – Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – January 3, 2023 New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during his presentation REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the best XI of the players in the course of his illustrious career so far.

Before moving to the Middle East to join Saudi giants, Al-Nassr, Ronaldo had plied his trade for European heavyweights like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Over the course of his stints at these clubs, the Portugal captain has shared same dressing room with some legends of the game.

However, according to GOAL Arabia, Ronaldo recently picked his best XI:

In goal, Ronaldo chose Real Madrid legend, Iker Casillas.

In the defence, Ronaldo picked Real Madrid legends Marcelo and Sergio Ramos, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, and Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini.

In midfield, the 38-year-old opted for Real Madrid midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and Man United legend Paul Scholes.

In the attack line, Ronaldo picked the likes of Gareth Bale, Wayne Rooney, and Karim Benzema.