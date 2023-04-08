Rivers: We’ll challenge Fubara’s emergence as Governor-elect — Abe

By Egufe Yafugborhi,PORT HARCOURT

SENATOR Magnus Abe, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, has vowed to challenge the outcome of the March 18 elections which produced Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, as governor-elect.

Abe joins Pst Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress among Rivers 2023 governorship candidates who have declared intent to petition the election tribunal to throw out the outcome of the election.

The one-time senator on Easter Saturday in Port Harcourt opined that “We (SDP) have studied the so-called outcome of the process of March 18 and have taken a decision and we are acting on it. I don’t think what happened on March 18 reflects the wishes of the Rivers people or the desire of God for a better life for all of us.

“We don’t accept what happened March 18. We don’t think our people were allowed to democratically and effectively choose their leadership in accordance with provisions of the Electoral Act. So, we will be going to court to challenge that.

“On Thursday we sent some people who applied for some materials on behalf of the SDP and even from within Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). They got instruction suddenly to close for the day and asked everybody to come back on Tuesday.

“How do you do that when you are dealing with something that is time-bound and time sensitive? So, I think all these distractions and obstructions are not in our best interest. Those who want to go to court should be allowed to do so. It is part of the democratic process.”

Abe in his Easter reflection noted that, “Easter exemplifies the sacrifice of Christ, redemption and hope to humanity. When the love of Christ, tolerance, kindness, helping one another and other virtues of Christ is reflected in what happens in our state, then can we say Rivers state is a Christian state.

“Attacking people, kidnapping them and blocking of INEC gate does not reflect the virtues of a Christian state. We should put an end to it and allow peace and love to reign in our state”.