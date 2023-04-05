Rivers post election tension: APC petitions Canada, appeals for intervention

APC calling names without proofs inciting -PDP

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – ALL Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has petitioned the government of Canada to, in defense of democracy and good governance, intervene in the post 2023 elections tension brewing in Rivers state, Nigeria.

The Rivers APC petition signed by its Ontario, Canada based chieftain, Joe Korka-Waadah, and channeled through the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, knocked Canada for being silent over alleged conspiracy among Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to thwart tribunal hearing on election petitions by the opposition.

Korkah Waadah narrated to the Canada government how, “Monday April 3 PDP thugs allegedly manhandled 2023 governorship candidate of the APC, Pastor Tonye Cole and Emeka Beke, the state party chairman, in Port Harcourt.

“So, this petition is borne out of long and endured human victimization, oppression and suppression on members of the opposition parties by the ruling PDP in collaboration with security agencies particularly in Rivers, Nigeria.

“This act of ill-treatment intended to muzzle the opposition political parties in Rivers and make the state a one-party state became more pronounced before, during and after the general elections of February 25 and March 18, 2023..

“Since the elections, arrests and detention of opposition party members have continued in the state. The attack on Pastor Cole which left him with injuries in attempted murder just as the hired thugs literally pull down APC flags at its state secretariat.

“It is worrisome and sad to note that, Canada, a country known to champion democratic causes, has neither condemned the attacks or the rape on democracy that took place in the general elections, particularly in Rivers State.

“As a Canadian and a Nigerian in the diaspora, it is disappointing that our country’s High Commissioner in Nigeria has been silent while killings and rape of democracy continue. The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria should urgently act in a manner that democracy could be protected in Nigeria, particularly in Rivers.

APC raising false alarm -PDP

Meanwhile, Rivers PDP Director of Publicity in the 2023 elections campaigns, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, in a statement he signed in Port Harcourt on Tuesday has accused the APC of overheating the polity and pushing the state towards crisis by calling stakeholders names without proof.

Nwuke, a former Reps member said, “We are aware what is playing out on the streets of Port Harcourt is part of a pre-arranged plot of the APC to derail the transition process in Rivers after being undeniably visited across the state by the ghost of abandoned property.

“Tonye Cole (APC guber candidate), has without proof called the PDP names and made allegations about our supposed relationship with INEC and security forces that are not true. The reckless comments credited to him, including talking into existence a Wike police have left us in shock.

“We warn that there is a limit to our perseverance, our peaceful disposition and understanding even as we vow this day, in the name of God, to defend the mandate of the Rivers people and the PDP. “