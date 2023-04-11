Rivers police probe officers assaulting man in viral video

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— The Rivers State Police Command has commenced investigation into the police assault and brutality of a man in a video trending on the social media.

On Sunday, a video had gone viral on the social media in Port Harcourt, wherein an armed policeman was captured assaulting a man before his wife in Rivers State.

The video captured the policeman flogging the unknown armless man and later resorted to slapping same man ordering him to return to his car.

It was gathered that the development had embarrassed the police hierarchy as the Force Headquarters had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the state of command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said policeman in the video had been identified, adding that the incident happened at Elibrada Junction in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Iringe-Koko in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Okon Effiong, has ordered the arrest of the cop involved, adding that he would be investigated and punished accordingly.

She said: “Following the identification of the policemen shown in a viral video harassing and assaulting an unidentified man at a Elibrade junction, Emohua, the Rivers State Command Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, has ordered the immediate arrest of the officers indicated.

“As a defender of human rights, the CP assures members of the public, that the police officers will be investigated in line with extant rules underlying the conduct of police personnel and appropriate sanctions meted accordingly.

“The command further assures the good people of Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law.”