Rivers: No movement as supplementary elections hold for two Reps seats

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

POLICE in Rivers state have ordered restriction of movement in Khana and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas (LGAs) where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is carrying out supplementary elections Saturday for two House of Representatives seats.

INEC Rivers in a public notice signed by Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) on 4 April had notified stakeholders that supplementary elections would hold 15 April for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency (FC) for Registration Areas (RAs) 04 and 07 involving 42 Polling Units (PUs) and Port-Harcourt II FC for RAs 05, 10–18 covering 377 PUs.

Sinikiem implored, “All registered voters in the affected Registration Areas/Polling Units to come out en-masse to cast their votes and to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and in accordance with laid down Guidelines.”

On security concerns over the development, Commissioner of Police, Rivers Command, CP Okon Effiong stated Friday that, “There will be restriction of movement of persons and vehicles both land and waterways, in the areas the elections will be conducted, from 6.00am to 5pm.

“No VIP or politicians will be allowed to the Polling Units with their security details. Politicians and government officials are further warned not to embark on patrol on election day. They should only go to their polling units to vote and return to their homes.

“Security agencies will be appropriately deployed to ensure strict compliance. We appeal for the understanding, continued support and cooperation by members of the public in this regard as it is intended to provide a conducive atmosphere to conduct free, fair, credible and violence free election.”