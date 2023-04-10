Rivers court affirms Appolus Chu as Paramount Ruler of Nchia community

By Etop Ekanem

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has affirmed HRH, Chief Appolus Chu as the duly elected Oneh-Eh Nchia (Paramount Ruler of Nchia Community) in accordance with the customs and traditions of Eleme Kingdom as applicable to Nchia Community of Eleme and that his appointment and enthronement on April 24, 2020 is valid and subsisting.

In a suit number PHC/403/CS/2000 brought against Chief Bebe Okpabi by HRH, Dr. Appolus Chu in the case for the stool of the substantive Oneh-Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom, the Presiding Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli observed that the people of Nchia had chosen King Appolus Chu as the Oneh-Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom and that the choice of the people stands.

The court, in the judgment dated March 27, 2023, held that Dr. Appolus Chu is the substantive Oneh-Eh Nchia X and restrained HRH Okpabi from further parading himself as the Oneh-Eh Nchia X.

According to the judge, “It is declared for the avoidance of doubt that it is within the province or prerogative of the governor of rivers State to accord recognition to any claimant to a government recognised chieftaincy stool under the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law No 4 of 2015.

“That the defendant is to stick to his Rivers State Government recognised stool of Oneh Eh-Eta Ogale, the recognised chieftaincy stool he presently occupies and is hereby restrained either by himself, his servants or holding out and/or projecting himself as the Oneh-Eh Nchia X.”