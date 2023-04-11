Rivers court affirms Appolus Chu as Paramount Ruler of Nchia community

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has affirmed HRH, Chief Appolus Chu as the duly elected Oneh-Eh Nchia (Paramount Ruler of Nchia Community) in accordance with the customs and traditions of Eleme Kingdom as applicable to Nchia Community of Eleme and his appointment and enthronment on April 24, 2020 are valid and subsisting.

In a suit number PHC/403/CS/2000 in 2000 brought against Chief Bebe Okpabi by HRH, Dr. Chu for the stool of the substantive Oneh-Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom, trial judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli observed that the people of Nchia had chosen King Appolus Chu as the Oneh-Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom and that the choice of the people stands.

The court, in the judgment held that Dr. Chu is the substantive Oneh-Eh Nchia X and restrained HRH Okpabi from further parading himself as the Oneh-Eh Nchia X.

According to the judge, “That the defendant is to stick to his Rivers State Government recognised stool of Oneh Eh-Eta Ogale, the recognised chieftaincy stool he presently occupies and is hereby restrained either by himself, his servants or holding out and/or projecting himself as the Oneh-Eh Nchia X.”