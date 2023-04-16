Rivers community deserted as soldiers go after oil thieves for killed colleagues

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rundele Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has been deserted following the invasion of the community by men of the Nigeria Army.



It was gathered that on Saturday soldiers had had misunderstanding with some alleged oil thieves in the area and that the bunkerers had killed one of the soldiers in the process.



It was also learned that Sunday morning, fierced looking soldiers were deployed in the community and that the fully armed soldiers have taken the community hostage and are allegedly destroying property.

A source in the community said some soldiers had arrived the area in search of oil bunkerers and that the soldiers has clashed with some of the alleged criminals.



The source claimed that the oil thieves had disarmed the two of the soldiers and allegedly killed on in the process.



Another source, Mr Victory (surname withheld) narrated that afternoon the Saturday that the soldiers numbering over hundred stormed the community.



Victory said the solders held the community hostage in search of their guns and alleged revenge for the alleged killed colleague.



The source said operatives molested residents at sight while youths of the community emptied in the bushes and forests.



He said: “On Saturday we heard that some of these boys involved in oil bunkering had problem with soldiers and that they killed of the soldiers after taking two of their guns.



“These soldiers came into our community on Sunday and laid siege. They said they are searching of the boys and their guns. As it is now we are living in fear. Many people have left the community.”



However, at press time, the Spokesman of the 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Colonel Ikedichi Iweha, could not confirm the development.